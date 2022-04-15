Dozens of Palestinians injured as Israeli police storm al-Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of Palestinians got injured at dawn on Friday, when the Israeli police stormed the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque .

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that more than 150 Palestinians were injured during clashes with the Israeli police in the courtyards of the mosque.

The Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets, tear gas, or beaten by the Israeli police who also fired a barrage of stun grenades.

The Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem stated in a written statement, that one of the mosque's guards was hit in the eye by a rubber-coated metal bullet.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli police pursued the worshipers and beat them in the mosque's courtyards.

Thousands of worshipers were in the mosque where they were performing the morning prayer.

For its part, the Israeli police said in a statement that they intervened after stones were thrown at the Western Wall, known to Muslims as Buraq Wall.

The Israeli actions were condemned by Hamas, while the Jerusalem Affairs Minister in the Palestinian Authority, Fadi al-Hadmi called on the international community to take action to put an end to the "Israeli violations."