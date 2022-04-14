News World West calls on Russia to stop attacks on religious sites and places of worship in Ukraine

West calls on Russia to stop attacks on religious sites and places of worship in Ukraine

As organizations committed to promoting peaceful dialogue, "we call on Russia to stop the destruction of religious sites and places of worship, which, together with the indiscriminate killing of tens of thousands of civilians, constitute crimes against humanity," the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe said in a statement.

DPA WORLD Published April 14,2022 Subscribe