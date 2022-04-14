News
West calls on Russia to stop attacks on religious sites and places of worship in Ukraine
West calls on Russia to stop attacks on religious sites and places of worship in Ukraine
Published April 14,2022
Russia must stop attacks on religious sites and places of worship in Ukraine, representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe have urged.
In a joint statement, the organizations said they mourned the victims of war and lamented the millions forced to leave their homes behind due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
As organizations committed to promoting peaceful dialogue, "we call on Russia to stop the destruction of religious sites and places of worship, which, together with the indiscriminate killing of tens of thousands of civilians, constitute crimes against humanity," the statement said.
"We are appalled at the destruction of religious sites and places of worship: churches, synagogues and mosques. They are vital to the country's diverse religious communities, more than ever in times of crisis."
Kyiv officials estimate about 60 churches and places of worship have been destroyed or damaged in the conflict.