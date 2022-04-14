News
World
Students occupy Paris universities in protest against election choice
The students have been occupying parts of the Sorbonne University since Wednesday afternoon. A message circulated online by students at the university said they refused to resign themselves to a second duel between "the neoliberal and authoritarian Macron and the proven fascist Le Pen."
Published April 14,2022
Students in Paris occupied buildings at the Sorbonne University and Sciences Po on Thursday, in protest over the results of the first round of the French presidential election.
Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen won the most votes between them on Sunday's first round, and will face off against each other in the second round run-off due to be held on April 24.
The two university campuses have been closed for security reasons, a university spokesperson told dpa, with courses either postponed or being held online.
Young people in particular appear to have been disappointed by the election results. Many supported Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a veteran member of the hard-left, who came in narrowly behind Le Pen.
Many voters now feel they have to vote for Macron in order to prevent Le Pen from coming to power. Despite that, turnout for the final round is widely predicted to be low.