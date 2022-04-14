Russian threat to increase military in the Baltic region is "nothing new": Lithuanian PM Simonyte

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal visit the town of Borodianka, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues (REUTERS)

Russian threat to increase military in the Baltic region , including nuclear, is "nothing new", Lithuania's prime minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday.

"That Russia threatens, it is nothing new," she told reporters. " Kaliningrad is a very militarized zone, has been for many years, and it is in the Baltic region".

Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, on the shore of the Baltic Sea, is sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland .