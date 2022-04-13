New Zealand aircraft departs for Europe to support Ukraine

A New Zealand Defence Force Hercules aircraft has departed for Europe on a mission to support Ukraine.



The aircraft left New Zealand on Wednesday to help partner militaries support Ukraine to defend itself against Russia's invasion, Defence Minister Peeni Henare said.



Nine staff flew out on the plane, part of a 50-strong team that will be deployed to support operations over the next two months.



Henare said the Hercules would join a chain of military aircraft from partner nations carrying much needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centres.



"New Zealand may be a long way from Europe, but we know that such a blatant attack on a country's sovereignty is a threat to all of us. That's why we are doing our bit to support Ukraine," he said.