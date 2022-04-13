Russia says nearly 18,000 people evacuated from 'danger zones' in Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that nearly 18,000 people have been evacuated from "danger zones" in Ukraine.

At least 17,852 people, including 2,986 children, were taken to Russia in the last 24 hours and to date 783,631, including 147,091 children, have been evacuated, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, said in a statement.

A total of 137,199 people were rescued, including 915 in the last 24 hours, through a humanitarian aid corridor in the eastern direction from Mariupol.

Mizintsev reiterated that Russia provides humanitarian corridors every day to evacuate civilians from Kharkiv and Mariupol.