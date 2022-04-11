Ukraine fears Russia will use Transnistria to attack from the west

The Ukrainian army's General Staff said on Monday it was warily eying Russian troops stationed in Moldova and warned that Russia could use the country to launch an attack from the west.



"It cannot be ruled out that the Russian armed forces will carry out provocations on the territory of the Transnistria region in the Republic of Moldova," it said.



Transnistria, which lies on Ukraine's western border, belongs to Moldova under international law but has been controlled by Russia since 1990.



Should Russian troops from Transnistria and paramilitary groups loyal to Moscow from the region intervene in the war, there is a potential threat of encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the south of the country, especially around the Odessa region.



Russia has so far denied any such intentions.



In addition, Kyiv reported a further concentration of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, where the current fighting is focused. Among them are troops from Siberia and the Russian Far East.



"It is likely that the occupiers will try to renew their offensive in the next few days," the Ukrainian General Staff stated.