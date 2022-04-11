Greece claims Russia blocked humanitarian aid to Ukraine’s Mariupol

Greece on Monday claimed that Russia blocked its transfer of humanitarian aid to Ukraine 's southeastern city of Mariupol which has been besieged by the Russian forces .

Speaking to the media upon arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council's meeting in Luxembourg, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Russia is creating hurdles in the transfer of humanitarian aid to Mariupol, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry.

Also revealing that the developments in the Western Balkans and Libya will be addressed during the meeting, he warned that if the EU does not act soon these two regions will be exposed to the spillover from the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine.

The EU foreign ministers met on Monday to discuss the bloc's response to the war in Ukraine and the latest developments in the conflict zones of the Middle East and Africa, including Libya, Mali and Yemen.

The EU foreign ministers will also assess options on continuing with sanctions against Russia.

The ministers will also discuss further military aid of lethal weapons to Ukraine following EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's proposal on adding another €500 million (about $544 million) support to the already allocated €1 billion (about $1.09 billion).