'Expelled Russian diplomats tried to infiltrate Greek army, clergy, academia'

Greek media on Monday claimed that 12 Russian diplomats expelled from Greece on April 6 tried to infiltrate the Greek army, ecclesiastical circles, and academia.

According to the Vima daily, citing credible sources, at least two of the deported diplomats attempted to approach military officers in order to obtain critical information on issues relating primarily to military technology, which was their primary target.

Besides, Russian diplomats established "suspicious contacts" with people from a university and representatives of small-scale media to promote a pro-Russian stance on the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war , it added.

Russians were also in contact with some leaders of the anti-vaccination movement to create disturbance against the government's COVID-related restrictions and vaccination policy, it said.

Vima claimed that the deported diplomats approached some members of the clergy of the Church of Greece to influence them to oppose the decision by Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate to recognize the autocephaly status of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

On April 6, Greece declared 12 members of Russia's diplomatic and consular missions in the country persona non grata.

Following the move, the Russian Embassy in Athens issued a statement warning of possible repercussions.

Back in July 2018, Greece made a similar move and expelled four Russian diplomats.

Greek media had reported that Russia attempted to provoke Greek legislators and the public in order to prevent the parliament from ratifying the Prespa Agreement between Greece and Northern Macedonia.