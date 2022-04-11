Austrian leader visit to Moscow to tell Putin the truth, minister says

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehamme r's visit to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday is meant to tell the Russian president the truth about the war in Ukraine , Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

"It makes a difference to be face to face and tell him what the reality is: that this president has de facto lost the war morally", Schallenberg said upon his arrival for a meeting with EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"It should be in his own interest that someone tells him the truth. I think it is important and we owe it to ourselves if we want to save human lives."









