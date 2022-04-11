 Contact Us
News World Austrian leader visit to Moscow to tell Putin the truth, minister says

Austrian leader visit to Moscow to tell Putin the truth, minister says

Austria's chancellor on Monday will become the first European leader to visit Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters upon his arrival for a meeting with EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 11,2022
Subscribe
AUSTRIAN LEADER VISIT TO MOSCOW TO TELL PUTIN THE TRUTH, MINISTER SAYS
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022 (REUTERS)

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer's visit to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday is meant to tell the Russian president the truth about the war in Ukraine, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

"It makes a difference to be face to face and tell him what the reality is: that this president has de facto lost the war morally", Schallenberg said upon his arrival for a meeting with EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"It should be in his own interest that someone tells him the truth. I think it is important and we owe it to ourselves if we want to save human lives."