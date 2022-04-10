Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties - intelligence

Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, according to British military intelligence on Saturday.

" Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Russia 's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said.