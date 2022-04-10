Number of people who have fled Ukraine passes 4.5 million, UN says

The number of people who have fled the war in Ukraine has exceeded 4.5 million, according to data from the UN refugee agency.



The Geneva-based agency says that, since the war erupted in late February, 4,503,954 people have escaped the country.



Some 2.59 million have gone to neighbouring Poland, the most of any country. Romania is next, with more than 686,000, followed by Hungary at more than 419,000.



The agency estimates that a large number of these people have since moved on to other countries in Europe, but those border crossings are not registered. People who have returned to Ukraine are also not tallied.



