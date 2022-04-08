WHO records more than 100 attacks on health care in Ukraine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded more than 100 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.



The "grim milestone" was crossed on Thursday, the organization said, adding that 73 people had been killed and 51 others injured.



Of a total of 103 attacks, 89 have impacted health facilities and 13 have impacted transport, including ambulances, according to the WHO.



"We are outraged that attacks on health care are continuing. Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.



WHO representative in Ukraine, Jarno Habicht, said that across the country, 1,000 health facilities are in proximity to conflict areas or in changed areas of control.



"Health workers throughout the country are risking their lives to serve those in need of medical services, and they, and their patients, must never be targeted," Habicht said.



