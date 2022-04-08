Australia announces more military aid for Ukraine

Australia on Friday announced a further $26.5 million in military aid for Ukraine .

A statement issued from Prime Minister Scott Morrison 's office said the anti-armor weapons will further boost the capabilities of Ukrainian forces.

"This extra support comes on top of the 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles we announced today that our Government is gifting the Government of Ukraine," said Morrison in a joint statement with his defense minister.

He did not disclose details of the new military assistance or how it will be delivered to Ukraine.

So far, Australia has announced over $191 million in military aid for Ukraine.

"Australia may be thousands of kilometres away but we're standing side by side with Ukraine against this illegal invasion with arms, equipment, aid and even energy sources," said Morrison.

"This fight is important because not only are Ukrainian lives and their lands at stake, but so are the principles of freedom and the rule of law," he added.

Morrison said his country stands with the people of Ukraine and called on Russia to cease its "illegal invasion" of Ukraine.

NEW ZEALAND TO RELEASE MORE OIL STOCKS

Meanwhile, New Zealand's government on Friday said they will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries response to the ongoing global impact on energy security because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The size of contributions to the stockdraw has now been determined by the IEA and New Zealand has committed slightly more than the amount requested by the IEA as our ticket contracts as released as a whole," said Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods in a statement.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the European Union, U.S. and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,611 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,227 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.





