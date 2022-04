In this file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell give a joint press statement (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have talks in Kyiv on Friday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on national television.

He said other details of the talks would not be announced for security reasons. A European Union spokesman said on Tuesday that the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell , would also travel to Kyiv this week.