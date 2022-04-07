Turkey sympathizes with Rwanda on anniversary of 1994 genocide

Turkey on Thursday offered condolences to Rwanda on the 28th anniversary of the 1994 genocide , which killed more than a million people in a span of 100 days.

"We remember once again with deep sorrow the Genocide against the Tutsi , one of the worst atrocities in the recent history of mankind, which took place in the Republic of Rwanda in 1994 where more than 1 million people were systematically and brutally murdered," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We sincerely share the pain of the friendly state and people of Rwanda and offer our condolences," the statement added.

"Turkey opposes all kinds of crimes against humanity, racism, xenophobia, and extremist ideology and will continue to fight resolutely for preventing the recurrence of similar sufferings in the future," it said.

Between April 7 and July 15, 1994, an estimated 1 million people, mainly from the Tutsi ethnic community and moderate Hutus, were killed in just 100 days.

From Thursday, the East African country is marking the 28th anniversary of the genocide and observing 100 days of mourning to mark the mass slaughter.

In 2018, the UN General Assembly designated April 7 as "the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, recalling also that Hutu and others who opposed it were killed," according to the UN's website.