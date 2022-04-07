Colombia to extradite drug lord Otoniel to U.S.

In this photo released by the Colombia Police Press Office, Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias "Otoniel," is handcuffed upon his arrival to Bogota, Colombia (AP)

Colombia said Thursday that drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga will be extradited to the U.S.

Colombia's Supreme Court has approved the unconditional extradition of Usuga, known as Otoniel , the leader of the Clan del Golfo , or Gulf Clan, drug trafficking group.

Usuga will be on trial for drug trafficking in the U.S. where he is one of the most wanted figures.

He was captured in a joint operation by Colombian security forces in the country's north on Oct. 23, 2021.