Colombia to extradite drug lord Otoniel to U.S.

Colombia said Thursday that drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga will be extradited to the U.S.
Colombia's Supreme Court has approved the unconditional extradition of Usuga, known as Otoniel, the leader of the Clan del Golfo, or Gulf Clan, drug trafficking group.
Usuga will be on trial for drug trafficking in the U.S. where he is one of the most wanted figures.
He was captured in a joint operation by Colombian security forces in the country's north on Oct. 23, 2021.
"This is the hardest blow against drug trafficking in this century in our country, only comparable to the fall of Pablo Escobar in the 90s. Alias Otoniel was the most feared drug trafficker in the world," said President Ivan Duque on the capture of Usuga.