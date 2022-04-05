 Contact Us
News World United Nations says 11 million have fled homes in Ukraine

United Nations says 11 million have fled homes in Ukraine

A report by the International Organisation for Migration said on Tuesday that more than 11 million Ukrainian people have fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

AP WORLD
Published April 05,2022
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS SAYS 11 MILLION HAVE FLED HOMES IN UKRAINE

The UN migration agency now estimates that more than 11 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

The International Organization for Migration, in its first such full assessment in three weeks, reported Tuesday that more than 7.1 million had been displaced within Ukraine as of April 1. That comes on top of the figure of more than 4 million who have fled abroad, reported by the U.N. refugee agency.

IOM said more than 2.9 million others are actively considering "leaving their place of habitual residence due to war."

Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million.

The tally marked an increase from IOM's tally in mid-March of more than 9.7 million displaced internally in Ukraine or driven abroad.