Explosions heard in Lviv region in west Ukraine: local officials

Published April 05,2022
No casualties were reported following explosions Tuesday in the Lviv region in western Ukraine, local officials said.

"Explosions near Radekhiv," regional governor Maksim Kositsky said on Telegram, referring to a town about 70 kilometres (40 miles) northeast of Lviv. "Everybody must remain in shelters."

A short while later he said in another post: "As of this hour, there is no information on victims."

After Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv region in recent days, Ukrainian officials say they are bracing themselves for a Russian assault in Donbas in eastern Ukraine.