RUSSIA: UKRAINES SPECIAL SERVICES STAGED ALLEGED KILLING OF CIVILIANS

Volunteers unload from a van bags containing bodies of civilians, who according to residents were killed by Russian army soldiers, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine (REUTERS)

Russia 's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Ukrainian special services had staged alleged killings of civilians in Ukrainian towns in an attempt to spread propaganda through the Western media.

"Soldiers of the 72nd Ukrainian Main Center for Psychological Operations conducted another staged filming of civilians allegedly killed by the violent actions of the Russian armed forces" on April 4 in a village 23 km northwest of Kyiv, the ministry said.

"Similar events have now been organised by Ukrainian special services in Sumy, Konotop, and other cities."















