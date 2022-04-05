 Contact Us
News World Russia: Ukraine's special services staged alleged killing of civilians

Russia: Ukraine's special services staged alleged killing of civilians

The Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian military recorded a fake video that purported to show "peaceful civilians allegedly killed by the Russian armed forces."

Reuters WORLD
Published April 05,2022
Subscribe
RUSSIA: UKRAINES SPECIAL SERVICES STAGED ALLEGED KILLING OF CIVILIANS
Volunteers unload from a van bags containing bodies of civilians, who according to residents were killed by Russian army soldiers, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine (REUTERS)

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Ukrainian special services had staged alleged killings of civilians in Ukrainian towns in an attempt to spread propaganda through the Western media.

"Soldiers of the 72nd Ukrainian Main Center for Psychological Operations conducted another staged filming of civilians allegedly killed by the violent actions of the Russian armed forces" on April 4 in a village 23 km northwest of Kyiv, the ministry said.

"Similar events have now been organised by Ukrainian special services in Sumy, Konotop, and other cities."