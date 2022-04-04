News World Ukrainian city of Chernihiv 70% destroyed, mayor says

The mayor of Chernihiv, which has also been cut off from shipments of food and other supplies for weeks, said that relentless Russian shelling has destroyed 70% of the northern city.

Published April 04,2022

The city market is seen damaged by night shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine (AP Photo)