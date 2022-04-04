News
Ukrainian city of Chernihiv 70% destroyed, mayor says
The mayor of Chernihiv, which has also been cut off from shipments of food and other supplies for weeks, said that relentless Russian shelling has destroyed 70% of the northern city.
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published April 04,2022
The city market is seen damaged by night shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine (AP Photo)
The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv is 70% destroyed after Russian attacks, the city's mayor says.
"The consequences are severe, as they were in Bucha and Kharkiv, and possibly in Mariupol," Vladyslav Atroshenko said Sunday in televised comments reported by Ukrayinska Pravda.
Atroshenko said he was worried about the heating, the city budget and the local economy not functioning just as much as he was concerned about air raids.
Chernihiv is home to numerous medieval churches and monasteries, and Ukraine has sought World Heritage status for the city's centre. Before the war, more than 285,000 people lived in the city.