United States to provide additional $300 mln in security aid to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine , to include laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services.

"This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine 's Armed Forces," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

The package includes laser-guided rocket systems , drones, ammunition, night-vision devices, tactical secure communications systems, medical supplies and spare parts.

"This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed "additional capabilities" to help the Ukrainian military, the White House said in a statement after the call.

In mid-March, Congress passed a funding bill that included $13.6 billion for humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine and NATO allies in eastern Europe.

Shortly after, Biden announced $1 billion in new security assistance to Ukraine.

A large portion of the military equipment the United States has given to Ukraine has come from its own stockpile, through a process known as a "presidential drawdown."

Unlike that process, the $300 million announced Friday will go towards new contracts for military equipment from the Pentagon's defense industry partners.

One of the technologies included in the announcement are more Switchblade tactical drones.

Dubbed "kamikaze drones," Switchblades can be directed by an operator to find and, when ready, plunge onto a target, exploding on contact.

Kirby added that the "United States also continues to work with its allies and partners to identify and provide to the Ukrainians additional capabilities."







