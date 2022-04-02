Erdoğan: World is grappling with many crises including pandemic and war

Turkey's economy has been facing the threats of exchange rate movements, discussions on the interest rate, and the rise in inflation, "an issue of the entire world," the country's president said on Saturday.

"Extreme increases in global commodity prices, especially energy and food, are affecting us, as well," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said via video link to the inauguration ceremony of a new highway built in southeastern Turkey.

Increased activity in the agriculture, tourism, and construction sectors would boost employment in the country, Erdoğan told the participants of the ceremony being held in Malatya province.

"As of this summer, Turkey will start moving faster towards its investment, employment, production, export, and current account surplus targets," he said, adding that the country would do so having strengthened its international standing and by "making progress in its fight against the cost of living."

Erdoğan pointed out that the world is grappling with many crises, including the pandemic, war, migration, discrimination, economic shocks led by the energy and food sectors, and social turmoil.

"We're working with all our strength to get our country out of this challenging period as a symbol of justice, equity, peace, and prosperity," he said.