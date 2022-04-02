Russia declares top journalist and video blogger 'foreign agents'

Russia has declared a prominent journalist , a video blogger and six other media figures " foreign agents ", the latest in a series of such moves that critics say are designed to stifle dissent.

The expanded list, published by the Justice Ministry late on Friday, included Elizaveta Osetinskaya , former editor-in-chief of several Russian business newspapers that published disclosures about the commercial interests of people close to President Vladimir Putin .

The term " foreign agent " carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those listed to stringent financial reporting requirements. It also obliges them to preface anything they publish with a disclaimer stating they are foreign agents .

The list also included Maria Borzunova , a reporter from the independent TV Rain (Dozhd) channel, which was itself declared a "foreign agent" last August and suspended its work after Russia blocked access to its website in March.