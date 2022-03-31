150 Russian diplomats expelled from Europe since beginning of Ukraine war

A total of 150 Russian diplomats have been expelled from European countries for the breach of Vienna Convention since Russia launched a war on Ukraine over a month ago.

Most countries cited security threat and alleged espionage by the Russian diplomats for expelling them, while others declared the diplomats "persona non grata" to show solidarity with Ukraine.

POLAND EXPELS 45 RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS

Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats on suspicion of spying. It has become the European state that expelled most Russian diplomats since the beginning of war.

The county currently hosts around 2.4 million Ukrainian refugees on its soil.

Slovakia, Ukraine's another neighbor, expelled 38 Russian diplomats on the grounds that they violated the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Russian diplomats pose a high security risk.

BELGIUM EXPELS 21 RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS

The Belgian government expelled 21 Russian diplomats for alleged spying and security threat.

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said Russian diplomats working at the Russian Embassy in Brussels and Russian Consulate in Antwerp were engaged in espionage activities which threatened the country's national security.

The Netherlands government expelled 17 Russian diplomats for spying, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced.

While Czechia expelled one Russian diplomat working at the Russian Embassy in Prague, the Czech media claimed that the expelled diplomat was Deputy Ambassador Feodosij Vladisevszkij.

BALTIC STATES

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Alexey Isakov to give diplomatic note declaring four employees of the Russian Embassy "persona non grata."

The recent activities of the Russian diplomats were said to be incompatible with their diplomatic status and they were asked to leave the country.

Lithuania said it made the decision to show solidarity with Ukraine, which has been facing the unprecedented Russian military aggression.

Moreover, Estonia expelled three Russian diplomats, and Latvia declared three Russian diplomats persona non grata.

RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS EXPELLED FROM BALKAN COUNTRIES

Despite its comparatively better relations with Russia, Bulgaria expelled 12 Russian diplomats.

In North Macedonia, five Russian diplomats were expelled on the grounds that they did not comply with the Vienna Convention.

Montenegro's Foreign Ministry announced that a Russian diplomat was declared persona non grata.

Also, the US expelled 13 Russian diplomats from the United Nations mission in New York.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US and the UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,189 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,901 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.