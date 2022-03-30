PUTIN SAYS GAS FOR RUBLES WILL NOT HURT EUROPES CONTRACTS

Putin says gas for rubles will not hurt Europe's contracts

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Moscow's demand that Europe switch to paying for gas in rubles should not mean contracts were on worse terms.

"The decision taken should not lead to worsening of contractual terms for European importer companies of Russian gas," the Kremlin said in a statement summarising Putin's comments in a phone conversation with Scholz.

The Kremlin added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had agreed in a call that experts from their countries would discuss how payment for Russian gas exports could be made in roubles, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has said that, because of Western financial sanctions over Ukraine, it plans to require payment for its energy exports - especially the gas that Germany depends on - in roubles rather than the usual euros or dollars.

The report included that Putin also talked with Italy's Draghi too.

The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed in a call on Wednesday how payment for Russian gas exports could be made in roubles, the Interfax news agency reported.

Putin also informed Draghi about the progress of negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax quoted the Kremlin press service as saying.