Russia announces temporary ceasefire in Mariupol

Russia announced a temporary ceasefire to allow civilians to be transferred from Mariupol to Zaporijya, starting from 10.00 Moscow time.

"Russia's Armed Forces declare - exclusively for humanitarian purposes - a ceasefire on March 31 from 10 am [0800 GMT]," Major General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Wednesday evening, according to Interfax agency. The temporary ceasefire was intended to allow civilians to flee the embattled port city on the Sea of Azov first to Berdyansk to the west and then on to Zaporizhzhia.



The Ukrainian side has until 6 am on Thursday morning to declare a ceasefire and inform Russia, the United Nations and the International Red Cross in writing. Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of sabotaging the escape of residents from Mariupol.



Most recently, France's President Emmanuel Macron also insisted in a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on a humanitarian aid operation for the city, which has been surrounded by Russian troops for weeks.