Zelensky: Russian siege of Mariupol constitutes "crime against humanity"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Danish parliament on Tuesday that Europe must tighten sanctions on Russia , including by blocking trade, stopping buying oil and closing ports to Russian ships.

Speaking via video link, Zelensky reiterated that some 100,000 people were still trapped in Ukraine 's southern city of Mariupol , which is encircled by Russian forces and under bombardment.

RUSSIAN ASSAULT ON MARIUPOL A 'CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY'

Zelensky said Tuesday that the Russian siege of the port city of Mariupol constituted a " crime against humanity ".

"What the Russian troops are doing to Mariupol is a crime against humanity, which is happening in front of the eyes of the whole planet in real-time", Zelensky told the Danish parliament in a video address.





