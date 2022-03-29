Putin, Macron discussed Ukraine, rouble payments for gas - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed developments in the situation around Ukraine, including the latest round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Putin said Tuesday Ukrainian "nationalists" in the embattled city of Mariupol must lay down their arms as he discussed the conflict with French leader Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin added.

"It was stressed that in order to resolve the difficult humanitarian situation in this city (Mariupol), Ukrainian nationalist militants must stop resisting and lay down their arms," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Macron also discussed Russia's decision to request payments in roubles for Russian gas supplies to the European Union, it added.

President Emmanuel Macron's office, on the other hand, said after the French leader spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the conditions for carrying out a humanitarian operation sought by France to help citizens in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol are not met "at this stage."

Macron outlined the mission sought alongside Turkey and Greece to Putin, who responded that "he was going to think about it" before responding, an Elysee Palace official said.