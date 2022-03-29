Latvia plans significant defence budget increase

The Latvian government is planning to increase its defence spending to 2.5% of economic output by 2025 in light of Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.



Riga is already due to spend at least €758 million ($840 million) on defence this year, some 2.2% of gross domestic product. But that figure is set to rise to at least 2.25% in 2023, before reaching 2.4% in 2024.



Legislation for the increase was passed on the 18th anniversary of Latvia's accession to NATO, but still needs to be approved by parliament.



