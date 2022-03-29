Forest fire on Greek island of Samos 'out of control'

A forest fire that broke out on the Greek island of Samos on Tuesday is yet to have been contained.



"The situation is difficult, the fire is out of control," a local mayor told the newspaper To Proto Thema.



The village of Vourliotes, in the north of the island, was due to be evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to strong southerly winds driving the blaze towards local residences.



The fire brigade deployed 11 fire engines to fight the flames, and also requested the assistance of fire-fighting aircraft.



Samos was badly affected by the devastating forest fires that affected many parts of Greece last summer. The current fire is the first major forest fire in the country this year.



