Russia to introduce visa restrictions for citizens of 'unfriendly countries'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Monday visa restrictions for citizens of countries that are listed as "unfriendly" by Russia .

Speaking at a meeting with the United Russia political party in Moscow, Lavrov said the relevant decree is being worked out.

"This act will introduce a number of restrictions on entry into the territory of Russia," the minister said.

On March 7, the Russian government issued a list of countries "taking unfriendly actions against Russia, Russian companies, and citizens," referring to the economic sanctions introduced amid the Russia-Ukraine war .

According to a decree published on the government's website, the list includes Albania, Andorra, Australia, Great Britain, including Jersey, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar, EU member states, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, U.S., Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, and Japan.

The U.S. and its allies "directly" declared "a total hybrid war" against Russia, Lavrov continued.

"The West does not hide the purpose of this confrontation, to destroy the Russian economy, undermine domestic political stability and, ultimately, significantly weaken Russia, push us to the sidelines of international life," he added.

Western countries have reached the point of "direct state banditry," confiscation of private property, and renunciation of obligations in the financial and economic sphere, Lavrov also said.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,119 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,790 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 3.8 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.