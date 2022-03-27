Lights go out at landmarks around the globe to mark Earth Hour

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin was shrouded in darkness on Saturday evening as the lights were turned off to mark Earth Hour on Saturday.



The global event encourages people to switch off their lights for an hour to bring attention to the issue of climate change and to show support for environmental protection.



This year in the German capital, against the silhouette of the darkened landmark, hundreds of LED lights formed a dove of peace on the ground in the additional hope that peace would soon be returning to Ukraine.



The lights also went out at various other historic and well-known buildings in Germany, such as Cologne's famous cathedral, the Siegestor in Munich and Stuttgart's Art Museum. Many skyscrapers on the Frankfurt skyline also remained dark for an hour.



Monuments across the globe, including the Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House, all switched off their lights in solidarity.

The initiative originally began in Australia back in 2007, and quickly established itself as a global event. It was observed in some 192 countries and territories in 2021.



