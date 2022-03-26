Ukrainian Eurovision entry announces show must go on despite war

Ukraine's entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest, Kalush Orchestra, have said they still plan to travel to Turin for the contest in May, despite the brutal war raging in their country.



"We are preparing as well as possible and will give our all to represent our country in the best way possible," singer Oleh Psiuk said on Saturday in a video posted on Instagram.



He also paid tribute to the contest's organizers for their support.



Kalush Orchestra are hot favourites to win this year's competition with their song "Stefania." The band is to perform in the first semi-finals on May 10.



The band has been vocal in expressing its support for Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion on social media, since the conflict began a month ago.



Russia has been excluded from this year's Eurovision, as has its neighbour and close ally Belarus.



