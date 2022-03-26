Washington announces a further $100 million in aid for Ukraine

The US has pledged a further $100 million in funding to support the Ukrainian government, with the money earmarked for the Interior Ministry to boost border security and for investment in the police force, the US State Department said on Saturday.



The money could be used to provide further supplies of protective equipment, armoured vehicles, communications technology and medical supplies, it added.



The US government had already promised Ukraine massive humanitarian and military aid, with Congress passing a budget earlier in March allocating a total of $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.



In addition, Washington has already promised Ukraine military aid and arms deliveries worth $1.35 billion.



