This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a closer overview multispectral image of burning oil storage tanks and industrial area in Chernihiv, Ukraine (AFP)

The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has in effect been cut off by Russian forces , the regional governor said on Friday.

"The city has been conditionally, operationally surrounded by the enemy," Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on national television, adding that the city was under fire from artillery and warplanes.