Trump sues Clinton, Democrats for 2016 Russia allegations

Former US President Donald Trump sued former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and many of her political allies on Thursday for charges made in 2016 that his campaign colluded with Russia.

Thec, filed in federal court in the state of Florida, charges Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the Democratic National Committee and others of racketeering and fabricating alleged links between Trump's presidential campaign and the Kremlin.

It specifically accuses Clinton and her allies of seeking "to cripple Trump's bid for presidency by fabricating a scandal," through claims that it says sought to launch an "unfounded" federal probe, and a "media frenzy."

"Under the guise of 'opposition research,' 'data analytics,' and other political stratagems, the Defendants nefariously sought to sway the public's trust," the 108-page suit alleges.

"The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme—falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources - are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison," it adds.

Trump is seeking at least $21 million in damages, according to one court document.

Clinton, who announced she was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday, has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.