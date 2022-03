One of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin 's closest allies said on Wednesday that the United States aimed to humiliate, divide and ultimately destroy Russia , and vowed the country would never allow that to happen.

Dmitry Medvedev , who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said such a plan - if ever achieved - could have catastrophic results for the world.





"Russia will never allow such a development," he said in a message posted on Telegram.