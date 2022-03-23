Ukrainians take shelter in 400-year-old historic Lviv church amid air raid sirens

People in the Ukrainian city of Lviv have been using the historic Peter and Paul Church, which was built in 1630, as a shelter when they hear air raid sirens amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Dozens of people have sought protection in the historical building that is located at the city center and used as a museum until the beginning of the Russian war on Ukraine.

The director of the museum, Oleg Druzdiev said he hoped to see the days when the building would serve as a museum again.

"This is not the only shelter in Lviv, of course. However, it has very strong walls and many people know this. That's why those nearby prefer the church (to use as a shelter)," he noted.

Olga Ulizko is among those who took shelter, and said she came here because of the fear of an air attack.

"This is probably the safest shelter in our city. It is an old church structure built by the Austro-Hungarian Empire," she noted.

Many people come here as soon as they hear the air raid sirens, Ulizko added.

Tom Rusing, a volunteer doctor from the US, is also one of them. He said that when he first heard the sirens, those around him recommended that he could take shelter there.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 953 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine, and 1,557 injured, according to UN estimates. It has warned, however, that the exact toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Over 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to the neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.