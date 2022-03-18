Turkish, French FMs discuss latest developments in Ukraine

Turkey 's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a phone conversation Thursday with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian .

They discussed the latest developments in Ukraine , according to a brief press release from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, which did not provide further details on the content of their conversation.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 780 civilians have been killed and 1,252 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, while noting that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

More than 3.16 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.