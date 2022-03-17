TV PROTEST JOURNALIST MARINA OVSYANNIKOVA DOESNT WANT TO LEAVE RUSSIA DESPITE FEARS

News World TV protest journalist Marina Ovsyannikova doesn't want to leave Russia despite fears

"We will stay in Russia. I am a patriot, my son is an even bigger one. We definitely do not want to leave, we don't want to emigrate anywhere," Ovsyannikova said of herself and her children in an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel published late Wednesday.

