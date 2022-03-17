Human Rights Watch says Russia using cluster munitions

Russian forces have made repeated use of cluster munitions since they invaded Ukraine, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday.



The organization cited reports to the effect that nine civilians had died as a result of these munitions on Sunday as they were queuing to draw money from a cash machine in Mykolaiv in the south of the country.



Russian forces had repeatedly fired cluster munition rockets into the densely populated city during separate attacks on March 7, 11, and 13, it said.



"Multiple residential areas in Mykolaiv were rocked by cluster munition attacks in the span of a week," Belkis Wilke of HRW said. "Russian forces should stop using cluster munitions and end these clearly indiscriminate attacks."



HRW added that cluster munitions were subject to an international treaty ban because of their widespread indiscriminate effect and long-lasting danger to civilians.



While more than 100 countries have ratified a treaty banning their use, major countries such as the United States and Russia are not signatories, nor is Ukraine.



On Wednesday, HRW called on the Ukrainian authorities to "stop posting on social media and messaging apps videos of captured Russian soldiers that expose them to public curiosity, in particular those that show them being humiliated or intimidated." Treatment of this kind violated the Geneva Conventions, it said.



The call came after the Ukrainian authorities set up a Telegram channel posting photos and videos of Russians who had apparently been killed or taken prisoner. Russian prisoners were shown criticizing their own side.

