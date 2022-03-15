News World 'Major disruptions' at German airports as security staff strike

'Major disruptions' at German airports as security staff strike

Operations are likely to be disrupted as security personnel at Germany's major airports will go on strike on Tuesday.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published March 15,2022 Subscribe

Passengers walk to a terminal at the airport during a one day strike of its security employees who control the flow of passengers and luggage in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)