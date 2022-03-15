Russia may stage false flag chemical attack in Ukraine: NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Russia may stage a false flag operation in Ukraine involving chemical weapons.

"We are concerned that Moscow could stag a false flag operation, possibly involving chemical weapons," Stoltenberg told reporters at a news conference a day before the extraordinary meeting of NATO defense ministers.

He stressed that Russia has been lying about its intentions to attack Ukraine for months and continues to spread a false narrative.

"They claim to be protecting civilians. But they are killing civilians. Now, they are making absurd claims about biological labs and chemical weapons in Ukraine," he added, calling the latter "another lie".

Asked about China's potential military aid to Russia, Stoltenberg asserted that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is bound to uphold international law which is "blatantly violated" by Russia' war in Ukraine.

NATO calls on China to "join the rest of the world condemning strongly the brutalization of Ukraine by Russia" and not to support Russia, he added.

Besides the assessment of the current situation, NATO ministers will "start an important discussion on concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term," Stoltenberg also said.

He argued that in addition to mobilizing more troops and air and naval capacities to the eastern flank as an imminent response to the war, NATO has to rethink its long-term defense because the Russia-Ukraine war "creates a new security reality on the European continent."

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will join the NATO defense ministers at the meeting, as well as representatives from partner countries of Georgia, Finland, Sweden, and the European Union.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 636 civilians have been killed and 1,125 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, and over 3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to UN estimates.