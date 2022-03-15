Loud explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kyiv: AFP

At least three powerful explosions were heard in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv Tuesday morning, AFP journalists said, although the cause was not immediately known.

An AFP journalist also saw a column of smoke rising in the distance, but was unable to get there due to a night curfew which is in effect until 0500 GMT.

Explosions are sometimes caused by air defence weaponry.

There were no immediate statements from official sources.

Fighting has intensified in recent days around Kyiv, which is almost completely surrounded by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.

More than half of Kyiv's three million inhabitants have fled the city since the start of the Russian offensive.

Several deaths and injuries were reported on Monday after air strikes on different parts of the capital.

Fierce fighting has been going on for several days between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv.