UN has seen no evidence of weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine

The United Nations has seen no evidence of weapons of mass destruction allegedly produced in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.



The World Health Organization (WHO) is "unaware of any activity on the part of the Ukrainian government, which is inconsistent with its international treaty obligations, including on chemical weapons or by biological weapons."



The UN statement follows Russian allegations that Ukraine is developing nuclear or biological weapons . The Russian Defence Ministry claimed there was a network of bio-labs in Ukraine working on behalf of the US Defence Department, a claim long dismissed as inaccurate.



The Pentagon called the allegations "absurd," "laughable" and "untrue."



"This is a piece of the Russian playbook," a senior US defence official said of the Russian allegations.



Security experts from a Western government warned that Russia could use nonconventional weapons in Ukraine due to Moscow's accusations, a strategy that has been deployed in Syria, a government expert told reporters.



