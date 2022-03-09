RUSSIA CLAIMS 90% OF UKRAINES MILITARY AIRFIELDS DISABLED

Russia said Wednesday it disabled 90% of Ukraine's military airfields.

Speaking at a daily briefing in Moscow, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said: "90% of Ukrainian military airfields , where the main part of combat aviation was based, have been disabled."

He also said a significant part of Ukraine's air defense system was destroyed.

"During the operation, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 137 air defense systems S-300, Buk M-1 and S-125. This is more than 90% of the long- and medium-range capabilities of the air defense system," he said.

In addition, 81 radar stations were hit, leading to the loss of combat control of aviation and air defense of Ukraine, he further said.

"There are practically no trained Ukrainian pilots of the first and second class left. Today, only isolated attempts of sorties of combat aircraft of the air forces of Ukraine are recorded," the spokesman added.

According to Konashenkov, the Ukrainian military is trying to make up for the lack of information about the air situation by receiving data at the air force command post in Vinnytsia from the E-3A aircraft of the AWACS-NATO system, which are on duty around the clock in Poland's airspace.

Since Russia started a "specia l military operation " in Ukraine, it has destroyed more than 2,800 objects of Ukraine's military infrastructure, including 974 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 104 multiple rocket launchers, and 97 unmanned aerial vehicles, he elaborated.

"By the beginning of the special operation, there were up to 250 serviceable combat aircraft and helicopters in the service of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 89 combat aircraft and 57 helicopters on the ground and in the air. Part of the Ukrainian planes flew to Romania and does not participate in the battles," Konashenkov said.

On the ground, the rebel forces of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions took six settlements under control, he added.

Konashenkov also said contrary to previous reports, the Defense Ministry discovered the presence of conscripts in the units of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

One of the units performing logistics tasks, he said, was attacked and a number of servicemen, including conscripts, were captured.

"Currently, exhaustive measures are being taken to prevent the deployment of conscripts to combat areas and the release of captured servicemen," he said.

HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS

Addressing reporters in Moscow, Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the National Defense Management Center, claimed that Russia was abiding by the cease-fire announced in the Ukrainian region where humanitarian corridors were established for the evacuation of civilians.

Mizintsev said the "humanitarian situation is deteriorating" in Ukraine, and a new cease-fire was announced in some regions on Wednesday for civilians' evacuation.

A total of 13 humanitarian corridors have been established for civilians to leave battle areas, he said, accusing Ukraine of not abiding by the cease-fire.

Mizintsev also said Ukraine made "unrealistic demands" about evacuations and the desired goal is yet to be achieved.

A temporary cease-fire between Russian and Ukrainian forces started on Wednesday for the evacuation of civilians from five major cities in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv.

The partial truce took effect in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernigiv, Sumy, and Mariupol as of 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700GMT), according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Wednesday's partial truce followed a similar halt in hostilities Tuesday for the same five cities.

Accusations of cease-fire violations have plagued previous evacuation efforts.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it was opening six humanitarian corridors and halted hostilities from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700GMT) for evacuation of civilians.

After two rounds of peace talks, Russia and Ukraine agreed to establish humanitarian corridors in Mariupol.

However, no civilian was able to use them, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, because the Ukrainian nationalists did not allow anyone to leave, while the Ukrainian Security Service said it was because Russia did not stop hostilities across Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb.24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia, including McDonald's and Starbucks over the last 24 hours.

At least 516 civilians have been killed and 908 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against its neighbor, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 2.1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.