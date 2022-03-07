TURKISH, MOLDOVAN PRESIDENTS DISCUSS RUSSIAS ATTACK ON UKRAINE

In a Monday phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu discussed the latest developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The two leaders also evaluated humanitarian aid and evacuation issues in Ukraine, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Out of the 1.7 million people who have fled the war in Ukraine, some 83,000 went to neighboring Moldova, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Erdoğan also stressed that the meeting of Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers, set to be held on Thursday on the eve of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, will help to cross an important threshold on the road to peace.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be held on March 11-13 in Turkey's southern resort city of Antalya.

Since Russia began its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, it has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 406 civilians have been killed and 801 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to UN figures.

