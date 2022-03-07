Greece ignoring PKK terror group’s operations within its borders

Greece is ignoring operations by the terrorist group PKK within its own borders, footage by a Greek private broadcaster revealed on Sunday.

Footage taken by private TV channel Star News revealed that a refugee camp near the town of Lavrion turned into a base for PKK terrorists who illegally fled Turkey.

The broadcaster also interviewed some terrorists at the camp.

Among them was Hacer Karakuş Şahin, an active member of the PKK's youth wing who illegally crossed the border into Greece with her husband Metin Şahin in January, said Turkish sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Resul Özbey, another terrorist who spoke to the Greek broadcaster, was part of the PKK's youth branch who was jailed in Turkey for over three years before fleeing to Greece last November, the sources added.

The sources underlined that many other residents of the camp are also members of the PKK's youth wing, and that the camp has been used to spread propaganda and training for terrorists in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Turkey has long decried European tolerance for the PKK, as a number of EU countries have allowed PKK propaganda and recruitment, ignoring the group's status as a terrorist organization.