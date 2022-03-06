UN adviser regrets criticism of proposal to solve Libyan crisis

UN adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, has regretted Libyan criticism of her proposal for solving the political conflict in the country.

On Friday, Williams called on the Libyan House of Representatives (parliament) and the High Council of State to nominate delegates for "a joint committee dedicated to developing a consensual basis."

But several Libyan lawmakers came out to criticize the proposal, accusing the UN adviser of seeking to divide the country.

Opponents argue that Williams' proposal bypassed a constitutional amendment recently approved by the Libyan parliament on forming a panel to make constitutional amendments.

The UN adviser said her proposal aims "to activate consensus between the parliament and the High Council of State."

"The initiative was drafted out of concern for supporting the Libyans in their quest to end divisions and build a real and strong consensus for preparing a constitutional basis to hold the elections at the earliest time," she added.

The UN proposal came amid a deep political rift in Libya where the Tobruk-based parliament on Thursday gave confidence to a new government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha while Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh insists on continuing with his post and duties as prime minister.

The Dbeibeh government warned that it would consider any attempt to storm its headquarters as an "attack against the government."

Dbeibeh came to power based on the outcomes of the Libyan Dialogue Forum that set the term of the transitional executive authority at 18 months, extending until June 24.